The highly anticipated film Emergency, starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut, has officially received its censor certificate, clearing a major milestone in its journey to the big screen. The film, which has garnered immense buzz, will see Kangana taking on the role of the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Sharing the news on social media Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency. We will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support in.”

We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support ???????? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2024

The film’s team, along with Kangana Ranaut, is now preparing for the film’s release and will announce the official date soon.

The trailer released in August indicated that Emergency will center on the challenging Emergency period in India during the 1980s.

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency stars her and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara and G V Prakash Kumar with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

