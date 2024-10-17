comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 18.10.2024 | 11:05 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency receives censor certificate; release date to be announced soon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency receives censor certificate; release date to be announced soon

en Bollywood News Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency receives censor certificate; release date to be announced soon

The film Emergency, directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, has officially received its censor certificate, marking a significant step toward its release.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated film Emergency, starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut, has officially received its censor certificate, clearing a major milestone in its journey to the big screen. The film, which has garnered immense buzz, will see Kangana taking on the role of the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency receives censor certificate; release date to be announced soon

Sharing the news on social media Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency. We will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support in.”

The film’s team, along with Kangana Ranaut, is now preparing for the film’s release and will announce the official date soon.

The trailer released in August indicated that Emergency will center on the challenging Emergency period in India during the 1980s.

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency stars her and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara and G V Prakash Kumar with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

Also Read : Emergency makers contemplate on releasing the film in Punjab after elections: Report

More Pages: Emergency Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Madhur Bhandarkar set to explore celebrity…

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency receives censor…

BREAKING: All We Imagine As Light to release…

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali invites…

Vardhan Puri meeting filmmaker Raghuvendra…

Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios Private…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification