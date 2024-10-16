Starring Kangana Ranaut, the political drama focuses on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 which was imposed by the then PM Indira Gandhi.

Political drama Emergency that introduces the current generation to the historical happenings of 1970s has been mired in controversy ever since the makers unveiled the release date in September. While the film’s release has been on hold since last month, there has been no update on the same until recently. On Wednesday, an India Today report has suggested that the makers are contemplating the release of the film after the Punjab elections.

Emergency makers contemplate on releasing the film in Punjab after elections: Report

Readers would recall that Emergency aims at showcasing the aftermath of the political emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in the 70s which had heavily impacted the state of Punjab. Considering the same, many Sikhs have taken an objection to the release of the film. However, sources in the recent report have stated that the makers are keen on releasing the film once the volatile situation of election process is completed. CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) too has reportedly greenlit its release with a few cuts.

A source confirmed these details in this report and said, “After agreeing to all the terms of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), the team will most likely release the film after the Punjab elections. The film is really close to everyone's heart and the audience should get to watch the film. So, after much consideration and not to hurt anyone's sentiments, the whole team decided that once the elections are over, they will decide on a suitable day and release the film. Releasing the film during a calmer time seems the best decision for now.”

Speaking about the film, directed by Kangana Ranaut, it also stars her in the role of the protagonist – former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Also featuring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair in key roles, the film was initially scheduled to release on September 7.

