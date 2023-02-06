A day after alleging that a Bollywood couple is spying on her, Kangana Ranaut shared a note to update her fans and warn her stalkers.

Actress Kangana Ranaut doesn’t give a second thought when it comes to voicing her opinion on various ongoing matters in the film industry as well as politics. Thus, besides her upcoming projects, Kangana often makes the headlines. Now, a day after hinting at being spied on by a famous actor, Ranaut has informed her followers that there are 'no suspicious activities' around her right now.

Kangana Ranaut warns ‘stalkers’ and ‘film mafia’; says, “Pagal hu, ghar mein ghus ke maarungi”

For the unversed, on Sunday afternoon, the Queen actress had shared two notes on the story section of her verified Instagram handle. In the note, she alleged that a Casanova and his wife from Bollywood are spying on her while claiming that her WhatsApp chats have been leaked. In her lengthy note about an 'obsessed mafia nepo kid', Ranaut also mentioned that she thinks he is “trying to isolate her and put her through mental stress.

Coming back to the latest development on the matter, the Tanu Weds Manu actress shared another post on Monday afternoon. In her warning note to 'stalkers' and 'film mafia', Kangana wrote, “All those who worry about me please know that since last night there are no suspicious activities around me, no one is following me, with or without cameras ... dekho jo bhoot laton se mante hain woh toh sirf laton se he mante hain.”

The Simran actress further added, “Message to gang changu mangu: bachchon tumhara kisi dehati se pala nahi pada sudhar jao nahi toh ... ghar mein ghoos ke marungi .…..... aur jinko lagta hai ki main pagal hoon tumko yeh toh pata hai ki main pagal hoon lekin yeh pata nahi hai ki kitne bade wali hoon.”

Coming to the professional front, the 35-year-old actress was last seen in Dhaakad. She will be next seen in Emergency and is currently shooting for her second Tamil-language project, Chandramukhi 2.

