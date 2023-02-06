He was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. The award show was held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA.

Bengaluru-based music producer Ricky Kej once again had a winning moment at the Grammys. At the 65th Grammys 2023, the musician won his third award for Divine Tides with Stewart Copeland. He dedicated the award to India. He was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. The award show was held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA.

Grammys 2023: Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej wins his third award: ‘I dedicate this award to India’

On Twitter, Ricky Kej shared a slew of photos and wrote, “Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India.”

Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India.@copelandmusic

Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park pic.twitter.com/GG7sZ4yfQa — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 6, 2023

The 41-year-old musician said, “I am extremely grateful to have had another opportunity to make my country proud by achieving this on the biggest platform in the world for music. I’d like to thank the Recording Academy (the organisation behind Grammy Awards) for this honour, my collaborators Stewart Copeland, Herbert Waltl, Eric Schilling and everyone who made this album possible,” he told Hindustan Times.

The Recording Academy tweeted, “Congrats Best Immersive Audio Album winner - ‘Divine Tides’ Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; @copelandmusic, @rickykej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej) #GRAMMYs.”

Ricky Kej won his first Grammy Award for Winds Of Samsara in the Best New Age Album category in 2015. For the second time, he won along with rock legend Stewart Copeland won the award for the Best New Age Album for Divine Tides.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.