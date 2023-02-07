Reports suggest both Sidharth and Kiara set the dance floor on fire with their performances. Both families put up performances during the ceremony.

Another Bollywood pair is getting hitched today. Shershaah co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been quietly dating for a couple of years, are all set to tie the knot on February 7. The bride-to-be Kiara reached Suryagarh Palace on February 4 afternoon ahead of the wedding festivities. She was joined by designer Manish Malhotra. Sidharth Malhotra and his family reached Jaisalmer on Saturday evening whereas several celebrities reached on Sunday.

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani Wedding: DJ Ganesh, Mishaal Advani, Hari-Sukhmani entertain guests at the grand mehendi ceremony

It seems like the wedding festivities began on February 5. On Monday, the mehendi ceremony was lit by DJ Ganesh, Mishaal Advani, and Hari-Sukhmani who entertained the guests. Reports suggest both Sidharth and Kiara set the dance floor on fire with their performances. Both families put up performances during the ceremony.

More than 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served at the wedding. The menu reportedly includes Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines. It is also being reported that Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo are being served amongst the sweets. Sidharth Malhotra has ensured special care for the guests who arrived from Delhi and Punjab.

Bollywood Hungama reported on Saturday that Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal Advani is set to perform a special song for the couple. “As it is known that Kiara is very close to her brother Mishaal, the latter has made a song for the Shershaah pair. He will perform it during the sangeet ceremony.” Mishaal is a rapper, composer and music producer and he released his first track ‘Know My Name’ in November 2022.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She will next star in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with South superstar Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was most recently seen in Mission Majnu. He has the Rohit Shetty cop series Indian Police Force as well as Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani slated for release.

