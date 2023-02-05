Actress Kangana Ranaut has often made headlines for her unfiltered opinion, whether it is being unhesitatingly vocal about issues in the Bollywood industry or pinpointing a finger at what she thinks is right or wrong. Once again, Kangana is trending on the internet. This time for claiming that she is being spied upon by someone from the film industry. Though she did not name either of them, she went on share multiple details about their lives.

Kangana Ranaut alleges a “Casanova” and his wife are spying on her; says, “My WhatsApp data is being leaked”

For the unversed, the Queen actress, on Sunday, took to her verified Instagram handle and shared two notes on its story section. In the first note, she stated that the paparazzi followed her to a dance studio on Sunday despite her not informing them of her whereabouts. Further, she went on to mention that a ‘Casanova’ from the film industry may be behind it. She also mentioned that his wife who, according to her, got her home decorated in the same style as hers.

“I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked professional deals or even personal life details, this obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my door step uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well, forces his wife to become producer, do more female-centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me,” read an excerpt of her story.

Speaking of the couple, the Simran actress wrote, “Wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour she even wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my brother's wedding reception, it's beyond creepy.” She signed off by adding, “how is he getting all this data and what all is he indulging in because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will be in trouble as well ... she must take charge of her life and make sure he is not indulging in anything illegal... Much love to you dear girl and your new born.”

Coming to the professional front, the 35-year-old actress was last seen in Dhaakad. She recently wrapped shooting for Emergency and is currently busy with her second Tamil-language project, Chandramukhi 2.

