Kangana Ranaut was only 19 years old when her sister, Rangoli Chandel became a victim of an acid attack. While Rangoli survived the attack and came out as a winner, she had to undergo multiple surgeries after the attack. During the promotions of her upcoming film, Panga, Kangana Ranaut revealed the struggles they had to go through to finance Rangoli’s surgeries.

Kangana Ranaut in an interview with a leading daily spoke about how she had to do tacky films that were lower than what she deserved to finance her sister’s surgeries. The actress revealed that her family was not financially strong to afford the 54 surgeries that Rangoli had to undergo, so she picked any project that came her way to make it through.

After admitting that she got into bad company, she also said that she will never let her kids go through anything like this.

