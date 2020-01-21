Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2020 | 4:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut talks about picking tacky films to finance Rangoli Chandel’s surgeries post the acid attack

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut was only 19 years old when her sister, Rangoli Chandel became a victim of an acid attack. While Rangoli survived the attack and came out as a winner, she had to undergo multiple surgeries after the attack. During the promotions of her upcoming film, Panga, Kangana Ranaut revealed the struggles they had to go through to finance Rangoli’s surgeries.

Kangana Ranaut talks about picking tacky films to finance Rangoli Chandel’s surgeries post the acid attack

Kangana Ranaut in an interview with a leading daily spoke about how she had to do tacky films that were lower than what she deserved to finance her sister’s surgeries. The actress revealed that her family was not financially strong to afford the 54 surgeries that Rangoli had to undergo, so she picked any project that came her way to make it through.

After admitting that she got into bad company, she also said that she will never let her kids go through anything like this.

Also Read: “Kangana is an intelligent, disciplined girl. Such people are partners, not competitors,” says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan says he does not bother about…

Maidaan: Priyamani reveals what made her…

Leonardo DiCaprio confirms starring…

"Shabana Is Doing Fine," Says Javed Akhtar

FIR filed against Shabana Azmi’s driver for…

With four big projects this year, Saif Ali…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification