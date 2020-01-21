Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is the one to enjoy working at his own pace and does not feel the need to make his presence felt everywhere, especially on social media. The actor is popular for not attending award functions and not doing multiple films a year. Aamir Khan made his Instagram debut in 2018, much after major Bollywood stars.

While talking to a daily, the actor spoke about social media and why it took him so much time to step into this virtual world. The actor said that he is the kind of person who is in his own world half the time. He said that he is not very communicative on social media.

The Dangal actor said that he likes to communicate through his films and this is the means through which he wants to be known. The actor added that communication through his work is what counts.

However, the actor does not stay completely away from social media but expresses his views once in a while through a tweet or a picture on Instagram.

Actors are often on the receiving end of trolls on social media. While some actors give it back to trolls, Aamir Khan is hardly seen engaging with them. He said that he does read the comments on his posts occasionally. The Dhoom 3 actor said that he reads what people write around the time of the release of his film to know what people feel about the film and his characters. He further said that he does not bother if people are making fun of him or attacking him for no reason. He said that he does not care about arbitrary negative comments and does not engage with them.

But constructive criticism is something that the Thugs of Hindostan actor happily welcomes. He said that as an actor and a creative person, he learns from constructive criticism. The actor who is currently shooting for Lal Singh Chaddha said that he is all for sensible criticism.

Also Read: Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar have a Rangeela reunion