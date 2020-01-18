Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next film, Panga, which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Recently, in an interaction with a publication, Ashwiny spilled the beans on her relationship with Kangana like never before.



“I didn’t let others’ baggage of thoughts or opinions cloud my vision, especially when it came to Kangana. I remember the day I shared the script with her (April 14, 2018), she gave an instant nod. She was deeply involved with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi at that time, and had long, tiring days, but she was attentive and receptive to my script. From that day to now, it has only been a pleasure working with someone like her who brings a lot to the table, and at times, far more than what you’d expect. She chases perfection and gets it, too. Kangana and I started off as acquaintances, and today, we are close friends who are transparent with each other.”

She also added, “For me, Kangana is a fantastic actor and I don’t care what the world has to say about her. Every relationship works on mutual trust and respect. For me, an actor and a director’s relationship is one that lives beyond a film. It was important that Kangana trusts my instincts and the fact that I will never speak about her behind her back. She trusted me. And so, we could never stop talking to each other and we never communicated through other channels. We’ve been sailing in this boat for two years and any insecurity on either side would have rocked the boat long ago. Also, I believe that a talented individual will have questions and ideas. There’s no room or need for ego here. Yes, as the director, this film is my vision, but my crew and cast partnered with me. Kangana is an intelligent, disciplined girl. Such people are partners, not competitors. If she’s shining as Jaya, it’s our effort that’s being appreciated. Except for the kabaddi scenes, she didn’t even watch her scenes on the monitor. That’s trust, not insecurity, right?”

Panga is a slice of life sports drama scheduled to release on 24th January 2020.

