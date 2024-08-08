Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself amid controversy after sharing a morphed image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media. The BJP MP from Mandi has been served with a Rs 40 crores defamation notice for posting a doctored picture of Gandhi wearing a skull cap, a cross around his neck, and a turmeric and vermillion tilak on his forehead.

The Controversial Post Of Kangana Ranaut

The controversy erupted after Kangana Ranaut shared the morphed image of Rahul Gandhi in a post that was aimed at criticizing his recent remarks on the caste census in Parliament. Along with the edited image, Kangana wrote, "Jaati jivi jise bina jaati pooche jaati ganana karani hai (One who wishes to hold a caste census without asking anyone's caste)."

The post quickly drew widespread criticism on social media, with many netizens condemning the actress for what they described as a distasteful and inflammatory act. The backlash has now escalated into legal action.

Legal Action Against Kangana

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Narendra Mishra has decided to take legal recourse against Kangana Ranaut for the controversial post. Mishra, who has filed a Rs 40 crores defamation case against the actress, stated that it is illegal under the Information Technology Act to edit and morph someone's picture and share it online without their permission. "This act tarnishes the image of Rahul Gandhi and defames him publicly," Mishra asserted in a statement.

Kangana's Recent Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

This is not the first time Kangana has publicly targeted Rahul Gandhi. Just a few days before the defamation notice, she made headlines for suggesting that Gandhi should undergo a drug test. Reacting to his speech on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, Kangana stated, "Rahul Gandhi has no dignity, and yesterday he was saying that we are Shivji's baraat and this is a Chakravyuh.”

