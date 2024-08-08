With the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on August 2, where Sana Makbul emerged as the winner, the anticipation for Bigg Boss 18 is already mounting. Salman Khan, who missed hosting the OTT season due to his filming commitments for Sikandar, will return as the host for the latest season. According to a report by Indian Express, Bigg Boss 18 is slated to premiere on October 5, kicking off the first Saturday of the month.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 to premiere in October; Arjun Bijlani, Dalljiet Kaur, approached: Report

Preliminary contestant lists and speculations

While no official contestant list has been released, numerous names are being speculated. Payal Malik, a contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 3, mentioned in her vlog that Kritika Malik, her husband's second wife, has been approached for the upcoming season, though this remains unconfirmed. Media outlets have suggested actors like Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Pooja Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Dalljiet Kaur might join the show.

Social media influencers and reality stars

In addition to actors, social media influencers such as Abhishek Malhan, Mr. Faisu, Deepika Arya, Dolly Chaiwala, Maxtern, and Thugesh are rumored to be part of the contestant lineup. Reality show stars like Splitsvilla 15's rumored winners Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, and Siwet Tomar are also reportedly in talks to join Bigg Boss 18. Furthermore, there are hints that Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, and Adnaan Shaikh from Bigg Boss OTT 3 might return for the main season.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale highlights

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 featured a fierce competition between Sana Makbul and rapper Naved Shaikh, also known as Naezy. After a suspenseful wait, Anil Kapoor announced Sana Makbul as the winner of the season. Sana, who garnered substantial support from the audience, not only took home the trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

