The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was unveiled on March 26 amid much fanfare. The trailer gives you an intriguing glimpse into the team of war heroes and is loaded with mind-blowing, power-packed action stunts. Promising to be a massy spectacle, the film also features Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in strong roles.

Now that the trailer has released, action fans just can't wait to witness the stunts unfold on the big screen. While it has been revealed that Prithviraj Sukumaran will be essaying the antagonist, his face continues to be under wraps. The ‘villain’ seems to be hiding behind a menacing mask as he makes threats to the defence system to not just destroy the nation but the world with his new-found technology. The trailer takes audiences through science labs and robots, further also providing a brief glimpse of Sonakshi Sinha seated in the lab, further making you wonder whether she is a human being converted into a robot or vice versa. It introduces leading ladies Manushi Chillar as an agent whereas Alaya F is expected to essay the character of a hacker, both of whom are brought together to help the soldiers for a powerful team against the masked villain to bring him down.

With this, the anticipation among the audience is sky high for the film to hit the theatres next month. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, music by Zee Music. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2024, during the occasion of Eid.

