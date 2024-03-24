The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has come up with its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Among them are two names from the entertainment industry in the form of Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil. They will be fighting from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh and Meerut constituency in Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Kangana has been a vocal supporter of BJP and its governance for years. After getting the news, the Gangster actress shared her happiness on her X (formerly Twitter) page by writing, “My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks.”

Arun Govil, who is already a member of the BJP since 2021, is best known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s classic television show Ramayan on Doordarshan. He has also acted in a number of Hindi movies. He will next be seen in the role of Lord Vitthal in the Hindi movie Sant Tukaram, where well-known Marathi actor Subodh Bhave will be the titular role.

Kangana, on the other hand, will next be seen in the role of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie Emergency, which she has also directed.

