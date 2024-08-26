The party clarified that her comments do not reflect the BJP’s stance, underscoring that she is not authorized to speak on policy matters.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has found herself at the centre of yet another controversy, this time involving her own party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 38-year-old MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district was publicly reprimanded by the BJP leadership after her remarks on the farmers' protest stirred significant backlash. The party clarified that her comments do not reflect the BJP’s stance, underscoring that she is not authorized to speak on policy matters.

The controversy erupted after Kangana suggested that the farmers' protest, which had gripped the nation for over a year, could have led to a crisis similar to that of Bangladesh if not for the decisive actions taken by the Indian government. She said in Hindi, “Bangladesh-like anarchy could have happened in India also like in the name of farmers’ protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it hadn’t been for the foresight of our leadership, they would have succeeded. What happened in Bangladesh, it could have easily happened here too. There is a conspiracy by foreign powers and these filmy people thrive on it. They don’t care if the country goes to the dogs.”

“The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers’ movement is not the opinion of the party. BJP disagrees with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut. On behalf of the party, Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on party policy issues. The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to following the principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ and social harmony,” the BJP said in a formal statement, as reported by NDTV.

In 2020, during the height of the farmers' protests against the now-repealed three farm laws, Kangana misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab, who was participating in the protests, as Bilkis Bano, an elderly woman who had become one of the faces of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Law (CAA) protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Kangana went on to suggest that the woman was "available for Rs. 100," insinuating that she could be hired to protest.

The controversy surrounding her comments resurfaced when she was reportedly slapped by a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at the Chandigarh airport while on her way to Delhi in June this year.

