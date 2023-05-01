The Supreme Court of India is presently considering a petition advocating for same-sex marriage in the country, with the central government opposing the petition. While the judgement is yet to come, a bunch of Bollywood celebs have shared their thoughts on this topic on social media including Kangana Ranaut. Besides the internet, Ranaut has once again spoken in favour of the same during her recent interaction with the media in Haridwar.

Kangana Ranaut advocates same-sex marriage in India; says, “It is a matter of heart”

The Queen actress, on Sunday, visited Haridwar to offer prayers at Dakshin Kali temple and also participated in the Ganga Aarti. During her visit, she shared her thoughts on various topics including same-sex marriage. She said, “Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai baaki kuchh logo ki jo preference hai, usme hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriage is a matter of the heart. When hearts have met what can I say about their preferences?)”

On the other hand, readers may recall that a few days back, the Tanu Weds Manu actress had taken to her Twitter handle to express her views on the same, as mentioned above. Kangana expressed her opinion on not treating sexual preferences as a defining factor and emphasized that they should not be treated as an “identity card or medal”. She also offered three suggestions to parents on how to respond when their children ask about their identity.

Coming to the professional front, the 36-year-old actress has a bunch of projects lined up. She recently wrapped two of her upcoming projects, Emergency and her Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. Emergency was scheduled to release on October 20, however, to avoid a clash with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath, Kangana has decided to reschedule it.

