Eight years after their endearing performance in the hit romantic comedy Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are set to collaborate once again for a psychological thriller. The announcement of their collaboration has sent a wave of excitement among their fans, who are eagerly anticipating their onscreen reunion.

Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan reunite for psychological thriller after 8 years

Taking to social media, Ranaut shared a glimpse of the film's shooting commencement in Chennai, piquing the curiosity of her followers. "Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script," she wrote.

Vijay takes the helm of this project, steering the narrative into uncharted psychological territories. Presented by Trident Arts, with their 18th production, has made quite an exciting announcement. The music for the film is composed by the talented G.V. Prakash Kumar, adding an additional layer of intrigue to the upcoming thriller. Nirav Shah, celebrated for his cinematography in numerous blockbusters, serves as the Director of Photography (DOP), ensuring a visually stunning cinematic experience.

Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller.

Other details coming soon.

For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script ???? pic.twitter.com/GERsIYLsR7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2023

The announcement of this project comes ahead of the release of Ranaut's directorial venture, Emergency, a film based on the life of India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Ranaut will be portraying the titular role in the film, which is set to hit theatres on November 24, 2023.

Despite recent setbacks at the box office with films like Tejas, Dhaakad, Thalaivi, Panga, and Judgementall Hai Kya, Ranaut remains undeterred and continues to push boundaries with her diverse film choices.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas faces a loss of over Rs. 50 crores; makers of Tejas and Dhaakad left poorer by Rs. 129 crores

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.