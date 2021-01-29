Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.01.2021 | 1:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut to play Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in political period drama 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. The actress said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project.

Kangana Ranaut to play Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in political period drama 

After completing the shoot of Thalaivi, Kangana has come onboard another film. "Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India," said Kangana, in a statement.

"Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," said the actress.

Kangana added that "the film is based on a book", although she did not elaborate on which written work. The actress will produce the film that will feature Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in Revolver Rani, will write the story and screenplay, and also direct the project. The period film will be mounted on a very big scale, and have actors portraying Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai, and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among other prominent figures. Kabir flew to Bhopal where the actress is currently shooting for Dhaakad and has already done a few sittings with the actress. The screenplay is ready, according to sources.

Other than Dhakaad, Kangana Ranaut also has the film Tejas in the pipeline. Along with Aparajita Ayodhya, Recently the actress also announced that she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad to release in cinemas on October 1, 2021

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tandav controversy: Saif Ali Khan's mother…

Aamir Khan in talks to work with Shubh…

War director Siddharth Anand in talks with…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next is a crime…

Khushi Kapoor is off to acting school in New…

MHA permits cinema halls to increase seating…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification