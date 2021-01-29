Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. The actress said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project.

After completing the shoot of Thalaivi, Kangana has come onboard another film. "Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India," said Kangana, in a statement.

"Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," said the actress.

Kangana added that "the film is based on a book", although she did not elaborate on which written work. The actress will produce the film that will feature Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in Revolver Rani, will write the story and screenplay, and also direct the project. The period film will be mounted on a very big scale, and have actors portraying Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai, and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among other prominent figures. Kabir flew to Bhopal where the actress is currently shooting for Dhaakad and has already done a few sittings with the actress. The screenplay is ready, according to sources.

Other than Dhakaad, Kangana Ranaut also has the film Tejas in the pipeline. Along with Aparajita Ayodhya, Recently the actress also announced that she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

