Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, Dhaakad, a mega action – entertainer is being mounted on a large scale. Dhaakad is India’s first high octane spy thriller led by a female actor. Kangana, who will play the role of Agent Agni in the film, recently flew to Bhopal to kick-start the shooting of the film and has got her fans super thrilled. To add to the excitement, the makers have revealed a new look today which features Kangana wielding a sword against the backdrop of gore.

The actor looks fierce and promising in the avatar of a female action hero who is all set to tear down anyone who comes in the way of her mission. Talking about the new poster, Kangana shared, “Dhaakad is India’s first female-led high octane spy thriller and I am excited as this film is going to mark the beginning of a new era for Indian cinema. An action entertainer of this huge scale deserves a holiday weekend release and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni on 1st October”.

Further, director Razy Ghai expresses,"Dhaakad is a project that is very special to my heart. Action films headlined by female actors are a rarity in the Hindi film industry. With this film, we aim to set a new trend and we are thrilled to bring it to the audiences this year. We are mounting it on a grand scale and are leaving no stone unturned to make sure we are at par with any world-class actioner."

Earlier the makers had released a teaser from the film which had Kangana all guns blazing that left the audience enthralled. The film will also see Arjun Rampal playing a pivotal role. The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning cinematographer who has worked in major Hollywood action flicks. Dhaakad, touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum films, slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Also Read: Author of Didda claims Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda is violation of copyright laws and illegal

More Pages: Dhaakad Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.