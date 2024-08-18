Kangana Ranaut asserts that she doesn't fit in with the industry's culture and cannot be friends with her colleagues, describing them as self-absorbed, stupid, and dumb.

Kangana Ranaut dismisses Bollywood celebrities; says, “They are so full of themselves, they are just stupid and dumb”

Kangana Ranaut, an actress and BJP MP, recently expressed in an interview that she has no intention of forming friendships with individuals in the Bollywood industry. As she prepares for the premiere of her movie Emergency, she criticized her Bollywood people, describing them as ‘stupid’ and ‘dumb,’ and even compared them to ‘grasshoppers.’

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Kangana said that in all the years she has worked in the film business, she has never met a single sane individual in Bollywood. She said, I am not a Bollywood kind of person. I can't be friends with Bollywood people for sure. “They are so full of themselves, they are just stupid and dumb.”

She added, “If they are not shooting, their routine is wake up, do some physical training, sleep in the afternoon, again wake up, watch some TV and then sleep again. That's it. They are like grasshoppers, totally blank. How do you be friends with such people. They have no idea what's going on where. I'd be shocked to find one decent person in Bollywood.”

Kangana also performed impersonations of certain actresses on the podcast, noting that when actors gather, their conversations typically revolve around designer clothes, gossip, and similar topics.

The Queen actress further remarked that she considers attending Bollywood parties a waste of time and mentioned that she tends to intimidate most people.

