This Independence Day was a significant one thanks to the release of Stree 2. Next year will see the release of War 2 on August 15 and it's already one of the most anticipated films of all time. However, the film has suffered a minor roadblock. As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Jr NTR got injured on the sets of the film.

Jr NTR injured on the sets of War 2; Mumbai schedule pushed by 2 months; actor to shoot his entry scene in a ship in October: Report

The article stated that Jr NTR was prepping for an action scene when he injured his hands. As a result, he has been advised to rest for two months. Reportedly, this has pushed the Mumbai schedule ahead.

The scene with Jr NTR will now be shot once he's recovered in October. This means that it’ll be filmed after the release of his much-awaited Pan-India film, Devara. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and will be released in theatres on September 27.

Further, the article mentioned that Jr NTR would shoot for his entry scene after recovery. It’ll take place in a ship and its set has been put up in Yash Raj Studios.

Meanwhile, a 15-day schedule will be shot in Italy with the other two principal actors of the film - Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. According to the Dainik Bhaskar article, a song will be shot with the two actors in the European country in September.

War 2 is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The first part had Hrithik Roshan facing off against Tiger Shroff. Vaani Kapoor also featured in the action entertainer.

Last week, Bollywood Hungama reported that in War 2, Hrithik Roshan will be seen indulging in a sword fight with a menacing villain in a Japanese monastery. Earlier, it was reported that Hrithik would be having an action scene in a Shaolin Temple but now it has come to light that it will serve as his introduction sequence.

