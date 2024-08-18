After addressing the issue of being boycotted from the industry, Kangana Ranaut now opened up about her decision of not working with the Khans.

Kangana Ranaut reveals that she did not want to work with the Khans because their film heroines are ‘prototypes’; says, “I want to be an example of a woman who is the top-most actor who has not worked with Khans”

Known popularly as the Khan trio, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan who enjoy fandom worldwide, have often been the dream co-stars of every other celebrity in the industry. And very few actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, and in the current generation actresses like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked with the stars which have definitely helped them boost their careers as an actress. However, Kangana Ranaut recently revealed that as she a female artist she wanted to break this trend to be the only A-list actor to have not worked with the Khan films.

Kangana Ranaut reveals that she did not want to work with the Khans because their film heroines are ‘prototypes’; says, “I want to be an example of a woman who is the top-most actor who has not worked with Khans”

In an interview with podcast, Kangana Ranaut opened up about how she appreciates the kindness and generosity of the Khans but at the same time, asserted that she cannot be their leading lady. She said, “I refused Khan-led films. All Khans are very nice to me, they are very kind to me, and they have never misbehaved with me. Yes, there are people who have misbehaved with me but Khans were not one of them. But I said no to their films because their films are prototypes wherein the heroine will have two scenes and one song. So I said I don’t want to do that. I want to be an example of a woman who is an A-lister, the top-most actor who has not worked with Khans,”

She further asserted that she wants to be known as the actress who made it to the top without the help of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Aamir Khan. She went on to add, “I wanted to do my best for women who were going to come after me and no Khans can make you successful, no Khans can make you successful, no Kumar can make you successful, no Kapoor can make you successful. I said no to Ranbir Kapoor’s films, I said no to Akshay Kumar’s films. I didn’t want to be the prototype that only a hero can make a heroine successful. Aisa nahi hai, you can be successful on your own as well. I set that example.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her film Emergency which features her in the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, that is also directed by her, features an ensemble supporting cast and is slated for release on September 6.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut praises Stree 2, highlights lack of recognition for directors in Indian Cinema

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.