Kangana Ranaut claims people fear her: "People who are dishonest, who have wronged others, who are unjust, they see me and they are so scared of me"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kangana Ranaut claims people fear her: “People who are dishonest, who have wronged others, who are unjust, they see me and they are so scared of me”

Kangana Ranaut claims people fear her: "People who are dishonest, who have wronged others, who are unjust, they see me and they are so scared of me"

Kangana Ranaut claims that dishonest and unjust individuals fear her, as she speaks truth to power. She asserts that she has never made a false statement and stands by her words.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kangana Ranaut, an actress and politician, has shared what people "misconceive" about her, revealing that they are, in fact, ‘scared’ of her. On Raj Shamani's podcast, Kangana stated that she has never said anything untrue and does not regret any of her previous statements. She also clarified that she has never initiated physical altercations with anyone.

Kangana Ranaut claims people fear her: “People who are dishonest, who have wronged others, who are unjust, they see me and they are so scared of me”

The star clarified that she doesn't believe people misinterpreted her adding that they are scared of her. She also said, “People who are dishonest, who have wronged others, who are unjust, they see me and they are so scared of me, they fear me.”

Regarding her statements and whether she regrets any of them, Kangana said, “If my statements are so absurd, can you come up with even one where... no, never, I have never said anything which is not true, never... I've never ever picked up a fight with anybody, but I've been messed with I'm the one to put an end to a fight, that i make sure. But I've never started a fight.”

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. It stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The film is set to release in theaters globally on September 6, 2024, the political drama delves into a momentous and contentious era in Indian democracy. Set against the backdrop of one of India's most turbulent political eras, the film, which is being produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, promises to be a historical account.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut dismisses Bollywood celebrities; says, “They are so full of themselves, they are just stupid and dumb”

