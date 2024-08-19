While the collaboration is yet to be officially announced, sources suggest that Aamir, Lokesh, and the production house Mythri Movie Makers are deep in discussions to finalize it.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly in advanced discussions with acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a highly anticipated pan-India film. According to a recent report by Telugu entertainment portal Aakashavaani, Aamir is keen to collaborate with Lokesh on a project that promises to resonate across the entire nation.

Aamir Khan in talks with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for pan-India project: Report

While the collaboration is yet to be officially announced, sources suggest that Aamir, Lokesh, and the production house Mythri Movie Makers are deep in discussions to finalize the details. If all goes as planned, an official announcement could be made in the near future, confirming what is expected to be a landmark project in Indian cinema.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has established himself as one of the leading filmmakers in the Indian film industry. His last directorial venture, Leo, starring Vijay, was released in 2023 and became a massive hit. Leo was the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, following the success of his previous films Kaithi and Vikram. He is currently working on his upcoming movie Coolie starring Rajinikanth.

Aamir has also been active on the production front. He recently produced Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The film was screened at the Supreme Court of India on August 9, with Aamir in attendance.

As for Aamir's upcoming projects, fans eagerly await Sitaare Zameen Par, a film focusing on Down Syndrome. This is set for Christmas 2024 release.

