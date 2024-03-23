Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, is gearing up for his foray into the entertainment world with a new podcast series titled Dumb Biryani. The six-part series, produced by Revo Media, promises a lighthearted look at three friends navigating the cusp of adulthood.

Arhaan Khan starts podcast series Dumb Biryani, uncle Salman Khan appears in trailer; watch

The trailer offers a glimpse into the show's fun-filled atmosphere. We see Arhaan Khan alongside co-stars Arush Verma and Dev Raiyani, hanging out with their friends and even interacting with some of their famous family members. Salman Khan, Arhaan's uncle, makes a special appearance, showcasing the close-knit nature of the Khan family. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim and social media influencer Orry also appear in the trailer.

The project has received enthusiastic support from Arhaan's family. Malaika Arora took to the comments section to express her pride in her son, writing, "Yayyyyyyy so proud of you @iamarhaankhan n the entire team." Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh echoed the sentiment, commenting, "Can't wait !! So proud of you." Even filmmaker Karan Johar chimed in, predicting the show's success with the comment, "This is going to storm the waves."

Dumb Biryani is described as a story about "3 Boys who refuse to grow up." The trailer suggests a relatable and humorous exploration of friendship and young adulthood. The release date on YouTube is yet to be announced.

