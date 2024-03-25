Taapsee Pannu's wedding was reportedly attended by her industry friends Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap and Pavail Gulati, among others.

Actress Taapsee Pannu has been in a relationship with Mathias Boe for quite some time. Now, reports have emerged that the two got married on March 23. As per a report by News 18, the wedding took place in a private ceremony in Udaipur, which was attended by Taapsee’s near and dear ones. For the unversed, Mathias is a Danish badminton player and an Olympic gold medallist.

Taapsee Pannu ties the knot with Mathias Boe in Udaipur: Report

A source told the publication, “The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Speaking about the attendees, the source added, “Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh, also flew to Udaipur.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Dhillon (@kanika.d)

Interestingly, Kanika Dhillon and Pavail Gulati have recently posted pictures of what looks like wedding festivities without mentioning whose marriage it was. Kanika also put up a hashtag #MereYaarKiShaadi. Her collection of pictures also included fellow writer and her husband Himanshu Sharma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavail Gulati (@pavailgulati)

Gulati, on the other hand, posted a group picture and put up a cryptic caption saying, “Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!” Actor Abhilash Thapliyal replied ‘IYKYK’, which is a short form of ‘If you know, you know.’

Fans are waiting for an official announcement of the marriage by Taapsee.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu on equal pay between male and female stars: “That’s my motivation to fight this battle”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.