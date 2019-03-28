Kangana Ranaut accuses Pahlaj Nihalani of making her audition in a robe without under garments

Kangana Ranaut is at it again and even this time around she is in no mood to spare anyone including her regular targets Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar among others. This time around, she waged an attack on Pahlaj Nihalani, ex-censor board chief, and a filmmaker. The already infamous filmmaker apparently asked Kangana Ranaut to do a photoshoot for an audition wearing a silk robe with nothing underneath.

She was asked to play a young employee who lusts after her middle-aged boss in a movie named I Love You, Boss. She was made to feel very uncomfortable she said which led to her changing her number and going underground.

This was before she was spotted by Anurag Kashyap for her Gangster. Kangana then had come to Mumbai to struggle and had no support from her family and she said that while auditioning for the movie, she was struck with an epiphany and then she realized this is exactly what her parents had warned her against about Bollywood. After this incident she got more cautious of the people in the industry, she said. She then even thanked her stars for getting a role in Gangster and then she did not have to look back at all.

Kangana is currently working on multiple projects. She has signed Jayalalitha’s biopic, she is also doing a biopic on her own life, additionally, she has Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao and also Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s film Panga.

Also Read: SHOCKING: Did Kangana Ranaut just accuse Karan Johar – Ranbir Kapoor & co for leaking her horse video?