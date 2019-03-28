Jacqueline Fernandez becomes the first ever global brand ambassador of Colorbar

Jacqueline Fernandez becomes the first ever Brand Ambassador of Colorbar. The actress is not only a sought-after name in films but the actress is also popular in the brand circuit. Owing to immense popularity and huge fan base across quarters, the actress is not only on rising demand for brands nationally but has left her mark on a global map as well. Donned in a yellow suit, blending it perfectly with red lipstick and infectious smile, the actress looked stunning as she graced Taj Lands End Bandra as the Global Brand Ambassador of Colorbar.

With her successful art of work in Bollywood, the actress has reached the pinnacle in the brand circuit and is among the top choices amongst brands. Jacqueline’s popularity not only translates into box office collection but a testimony of the same seen on social media with the actress enjoying a huge fan base across platforms.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is very selective while associating with brands, the actress chooses brands that go in sync with her thinking. Being a supporter of animal-friendly products, the actress chooses her brands very carefully.

