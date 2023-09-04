Following its release on Friday, 1st September, a screening of Goldfish was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Films Division Auditorium in Delhi, on 3rd September 2023. The film has received wide applause for being a heartfelt mother-daughter story and a tale that is “not to be missed”.

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

For the uninitiated, Goldfish marks Kalki Koechlin's return to theatres after 4 years. Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together powerhouse talents Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur with some extraordinary actors from the United Kingdom – Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat – to tell a delicate, timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of community.

A world where past and present collide, where a mother and daughter's unbreakable bond becomes a journey of self-discovery.

