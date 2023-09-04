comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on 3rd September 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following its release on Friday, 1st September, a screening of Goldfish was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Films Division Auditorium in Delhi, on 3rd September 2023. The film has received wide applause for being a heartfelt mother-daughter story and a tale that is “not to be missed”.

For the uninitiated, Goldfish marks Kalki Koechlin's return to theatres after 4 years. Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together powerhouse talents Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur with some extraordinary actors from the United Kingdom – Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat – to tell a delicate, timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of community.

A world where past and present collide, where a mother and daughter's unbreakable bond becomes a journey of self-discovery.

