If it's about breaking his own records, Shah Rukh Khan is at it with his upcoming Jawan. Last Friday advance booking windows opened across the nation and without much delay, the eagerly awaited fans got themselves booked for this action-packed ride. Well, since Jawan is nothing less than a storm that is about to arrive on 7th September, has started to create records with its advance booking and the case at NVR Jaysyam, Tirupati is a testament to the same.

The Jawan advance booking doesn't seem to stop and is constantly filling the seats in the cinema halls. An example of its madness among the audience is well witnessed as the 6 AM show on 7 September of the Telugu dubbed version at NVR Jaysyam, Tirupati in Tirupati is already 80% full. This is the first time for any Hindi film to attract such a crowd in the South market but Jawan is the only film that has made its name written in the record books already.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

