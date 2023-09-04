CG Corp Global's FMCG vertical CG Foods has partnered with Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana as the new brand ambassador for its noodle brand WAI WAI. The brand has been around for 25 years and is popular among the youth. The collaboration aims to celebrate WAI WAI's distinctive flavour, taste, and seasoning.

Speaking of the collaboration, Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be associated with a youth-facing brand like Wai Wai. What sets it apart is the vibrant and diverse range of products it offers. From an array of exotic noodles catering to every taste, region, and preference, the brand lives up to its name.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Foods & CG Corp Global India, commented, “Collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana was my top priority, and I am delighted that we have joined forces in such a short time. This partnership comes at a critical moment when my vision for the brand includes not only exponential growth in sales but also the establishment of deep connections with WAI WAI fans across the country. India is an important market for us , and I am dedicated to ensuring that WAI WAI attains a leadership position with its roots deeply entrenched in India.”

