comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.09.2023 | 8:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 OMG 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ayushmann Khurrana becomes brand ambassador of noodle brand Wai Wai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes brand ambassador of noodle brand Wai Wai

en Bollywood News Ayushmann Khurrana becomes brand ambassador of noodle brand Wai Wai

Ayushmann Khurrana's versatile persona resonates with the youth, making him a good fit for the brand. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

CG Corp Global's FMCG vertical CG Foods has partnered with Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana as the new brand ambassador for its noodle brand WAI WAI. The brand has been around for 25 years and is popular among the youth. The collaboration aims to celebrate WAI WAI's distinctive flavour, taste, and seasoning.

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes brand ambassador of noodle brand Wai Wai

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes brand ambassador of noodle brand Wai Wai

Speaking of the collaboration, Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be associated with a youth-facing brand like Wai Wai. What sets it apart is the vibrant and diverse range of products it offers. From an array of exotic noodles catering to every taste, region, and preference, the brand lives up to its name.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Foods & CG Corp Global India, commented, “Collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana was my top priority, and I am delighted that we have joined forces in such a short time. This partnership comes at a critical moment when my vision for the brand includes not only exponential growth in sales but also the establishment of deep connections with WAI WAI fans across the country. India is an important market for us , and I am dedicated to ensuring that WAI WAI attains a leadership position with its roots deeply entrenched in India.”

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana is the ‘Most Disruptive Brand in India!’ as per International Advertising Association (IAA)

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma denies claims…

Jaane Jaan trailer launch: Saif Ali Khan…

Trade predicts that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer…

EXCLUSIVE: After debut with action-packed…

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar kick-starts…

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification