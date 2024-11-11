Sorry, no Alia Bhatt in Ashwin Nag’s film. Yesterday morning we woke up to an avalanche of stories about Alia Bhatt and Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin collaborating for a film. This writer checked with Nag Ashwin himself whether he is really going to work with Alia, and he said, “No sir, this is just some random rumour.”

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin rubbishes reports of working with Alia Bhatt in his next

Ashwin also revealed to this writer that his next will be the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and nothing else. The sequel will be made only when Deepika is ready to get back to work.

All of Deepika Padukone’s ‘Dua’ have come true. At the moment, she is completely in the maternal mode. One of her closest friends said that she is in no mood to return to work any time in the near future, even though the offers are pouring in.

“Impatient elements are knocking hard on her door. But Deepika won’t be returning to the camera anytime in the near future. Deepika is an unconditionally hands-on mother. She won’t leave her baby with a nanny for even a minute. All parenting will be shared by her and Ranveer,” said the friend.

In the meanwhile, the makers of her mega-hit sci-fi mythological Kalki 2898 AD have taken a decision to wait for her to return from her indefinite maternity leave.

Added the source, “She gave them the option of cutting her role to expedite the shooting in her absence. But the producers wouldn’t hear of it. They will wait for as long as it takes. They have already shot some portions of her role in the second part. For the rest, they will wait. The Kalki franchise is unimaginable without Deepika.”

For Deepika, motherhood is the most valuable role of her life. She always wanted to be a mother. Deepika loves children. She bonds with them instinctively.

The Kalki 2898 AD sequel will star Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan again. Kamal Haasan, who had only a cameo appearance in the first part, will be one of the pivotal characters in the sequel. With this film, Nag Ashwin has joined the ranks of the biggest Indian film directors alongside SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to collaborate with Nag Ashwin for emotional, empowering female-led drama; Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.