Renowned writer-turned-producer Kanika Dhillon is all set to make her mark in the world of filmmaking with her maiden production venture under her banner, Kathha Pictures. Titled Do Patti, the film has secured the talented Bollywood stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon as its leading stars. The project is set for Netflix. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a stunning backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Besides a riveting storyline, the film is peppered with commercial, exciting music.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content for Netflix India said, "We’re thrilled to bring the powerhouse talent of Kajol and Kriti Sanon together on screen with Do Patti. Both actors are passionate about storytelling and always deliver unforgettable performances. In addition, it brings us great joy to support Kanika Dhillon and Kriti as they embark on their first creative journey as producers. We're looking forward to working together to bring their creative vision to our audiences and continue to tell riveting and exciting local stories.”

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol added, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that is Do Patti. The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders."

With this project, Kriti Sanon turns producer. A day prior to the announcement, she announced her production house. Now, Kriti Sanon shares, “Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a Producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of filmmaking and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!”

Expressing her excitement for Do Patti, Kanika Dhillon shares, “Being a part of Do Patti as a writer- producer has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for me and we are so happy to finally share this project with the world. Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight, and I am extremely grateful to be working with the stellar team at Netflix to share our story across 190 countries’’

After taking the world on adventurous trips with her stories in much-loved movies like Kedarnath, Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Guilty, amongst others, Kanika Dhillon sharing her excitement says, “I am absolutely thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. Do Patti is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer and I am thrilled to start my journey as a producer with Do Patti. And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and of course Netflix. The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality. I hope to work towards building a production house that truly empowers stories and storytellers!”

Known for writing memorable screen characters and strong narratives that connect deeply, Kanika through her production house Kathha - aims to create a platform for writers that empowers them and entertains the audiences with fresh and powerful narratives.

The writer-turned-producer is also currently gearing for her upcoming releases including Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba after the success of Haseen Dilruba, amongst others.

