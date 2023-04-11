Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of Kannada action drama Kabzaa. Directed and produced by R. Chandru and co-produced by Anand Pandit, the film also features a cameo by Shiva Rajkumar, and the background music by Ravi Basrur. Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the film from April 14, in Kannada along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Kabzaa, starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran, to stream on Prime Video

Starting off in 1942, before India’s independence, Kabzaa narrates the story of a simple man, who, owing to circumstances, transforms into the most dreaded gangster in the country in the years that follow. Arkeshwara (Upendra), the younger son of a slain freedom fighter, who also loses his elder brother to violence, experiences a tumultuous emotional past, and present. The familial losses trigger a menacing rage in him, as he embarks on a rampage for revenge, eventually, making him the dreaded and undisputed king of the underworld.

Before the theatrical release of Kabzaa on March 17, the film’s producer Anand Pandit had spoken about the film saying, “The premise of the film is very interesting. It is a period thriller that begins just before independence and encompasses many flash points in the life of protagonists. The sensational action in the film has never been seen before and will take everyone by surprise. Add to the mix, the star power of Upendra who is returning to the big screen after a brief hiatus, Kichcha Sudeepa who has a massive fan following all over India and of course Shriya Saran who has been successful in Hindi and multiple regional languages, and you have all the ingredients of a huge blockbuster.”

In addition to Nawab Shah, Murali Sharma, Suneel Puranik, Sudha, B Suresha, Posani Murali Krishna, and others, Kabzaa also starred Shriya Saran, Murali Sharma, Danish Akthar Saifi, John Kokken, and Anup Revana. AJ Shetty shot the movie, and Ravi Basrur composed the music.

