Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan has become the brand ambassador of Maybelline New York. The rising actress bagged her first international brand.

Suhana Khan becomes the brand ambassador of Maybelline New York

Suhana had earlier shared images on her Instagram Stories where she could be seen in New York. Sharing a stunning picture of herself, she wrote, “Can you guess where I am?” In another story, she shared a picture of high-rise buildings of New York and wrote, “Touchdown Hi New York City.”

In the following story she revealed that her previous stories had throwback pictures in it and she was not currently not in New York but Mumbai itself. Sharing a selfie, she wrote, “Just kidding hehe but getting ready for something super exciting.”

Few hours later, Suhana was spotted at the Maybelline New York event. The future star looked classy in a red outfit as she attended the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



Earlier it was rumoured that Maybelline New York had signed Suhana as its brand ambassador after Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty endorsed the cosmetics giant in India. A source close to the development revealed to ETimes that the reason for on-boarding Suhana was that she has the young energy that a lot of brands want to tap into. The thought behind signing Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is that in the age of social media, Gen Z actors have a natural advantage of having high social media connections. Without a single film release, Suhana has already amassed three and half million followers on Instagram.

Suhana is also gearing up for her debut project The Archies which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and it aims to match the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation. Set in the 1960s, this musical drama is headlined by an exciting fresh ensemble.

Also Read: Suhana Khan proves that repeating bags is the new cool by carrying her mother Gauri Khan’s Rs. 3 lakh worth Goyard bag

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.