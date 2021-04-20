Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 20.04.2021

Bigg Boss 14 fame Sara Gurpal tests positive for COVID-19

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sara Gurpal, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 in week one due to an eye injury being one of the reasons, has tested positive for COVID-19. The second wave of the pandemic might lead to a stricter lockdown being imposed on the citizens to ensure safety. With celebrities testing positive day in and day out, Sara Gurpal is the latest name on the list.

She took to her social media account and wrote, “Just tested positive for #coronavirus Taking care of myself ! #isolated I request you guys to take proper care and if you have met me recently then please get yourself checked. #CoronavirusPandemic.” Sara has quarantined herself at home and will be taking all the necessary precautions for a quick recovery.

Get well soon, Sara Gurpal!

