Aditya Narayan & wife test negative for Covid-19

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month have finally tested negative for the virus. Speaking cheerfully Aditya says, “We are both doing great. Shweta has also tested negative last week. Our staff members who had also tested positive have all tested negative. Our household is clear of Covid, touchwood.”

Aditya Narayan & wife test negative for Covid-19

Aditya however warns not to get complacent even if you have tested positive for Covid and conquered it. “It can come back any time. We will continue to exercise all precautions.” Aditya’s dad singer Udit Narayan and mother Deepa are so far Covid free.

In the first week of April, Aditya was hospitalized for a few days. He had said, “Parts of my body were in unbearable pain and I was in tears the first night. Thought I had messed up at gym. I didn’t suspect Covid as only the right lower-half was in pain at first, which was already not in good shape because of my calf tear last month. I had skipped a week of shooting for Indian Idol too.”

He further admitted that he felt it coming for a while now. “It’s pretty complicated. But apparently the Covid virus has been in my system for a while. It took some time to show up in the tests. I am told sometimes the virus takes time to show up in the tests. The only certainty about this virus is that there’s no certainty.”

Also Read: Aditya Narayan back from hospital, to do another COVID-19 test on April 12

