Last Updated 02.04.2020 | 2:32 PM IST

Justin Bieber postpones Changes tour amid coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Justin Bieber has decided to postpone his 2020 Changes Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The singer was supposed to kick-off his tour on May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field. The stadium and arena tour had 45 stops and this was supposed to be his first tour in the last three years.

Justin Bieber postpones Changes tour amid coronavirus pandemic

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour,” he wrote on Instagram. “While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

He further wrote, "The health and safety of my fans, team, cast, and crew are the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe and I will hopefully see you soon."

Justin Bieber released his fifth studio album titled 'Changes' on February 14, 2020.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber did an Instagram live with Tom Holland and it was the most unexpected crossover ever

