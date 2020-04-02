Bollywood Hungama

K-pop group GOT7 set for their comeback album, confirms JYP Entertainment

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean group GOT7 - JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, YoungJae, Bambam, and Yugyeom - will be making their comeback once everything is finalized.

K-pop group GOT7 set for their comeback album, confirms JYP Entertainment

Reports have suggested that the septet has been working on their album and are looking for this April or May release, reports Soompi! They are prepping for their comeback and once the schedule is finalized, it will be announced as per source related to JYP Entertainment.

In the last couple of months, besides prepping for their comeback album, the members have also been busy with their solo work. Jackson Wang released his new single '100 Ways' in March. Park Jinyoung has been working on his show called When My Love Blooms which will premiere later in April. JB has released several photoshoot profiles.

GOT7 released their mini-album 'Call My Name' back in November 2019 with lead track 'You Calling My Name' and a stunning music video.

