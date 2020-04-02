Bollywood Hungama

Louis Tomlinson postpones his April and May tour dates amid coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The showbiz and music industry is taking the hit amid coronavirus pandemic. Films have been postponed, shootings have been halted, music tours have been postponed indefinitely amid this crisis. British singer Louis Tomlinson has also taken a difficult call and has postponed his April and May show dates.

Louis Tomlinson postpones his April and May tour dates amid coronavirus pandemic

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all of my tour dates for April & May 2020 are being rescheduled. I’m really gutted but of course the health and safety of all of my fans and tour crew needs to come first. I’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. Stay safe, Louis x," he wrote on Twitter on April 2.

Tomlinson joins the list of artists who have postponed their upcoming tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the singer cancelled his UK Tour. "I'm sad to say that we have made the decision to reschedule my UK Tour that was due to start next week," Tomlinson tweeted. "We are working with the promoter and venues to make new plans as soon as possible but these things are taking a little longer at the moment."

'Walls', Louis Tomlinson's debut album, released on January 31, 2020 release.

ALSO READ: Louis Tomlinson reveals tracklist of his album Walls through a mural painting in London

