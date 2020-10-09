Expressing his faith in the Indian judiciary after Rhea Chakraborty’s bail, the outspoken Shatrughan Sinha says, “We all want a proper truthful closure to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This does not mean Rhea Chakraborty should not get justice. Whether she is guilty or not is up to the courts to decide. She must not be judged by the media.”

In any case Shatruji, who is not a keen student of sensationalism, says enough brouhaha has been made over the issue. “The nation is the midst of the worst possible health and financial crisis. Are we not supposed to address these issues? Why are serious issues being ignored?”

