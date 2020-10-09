Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.10.2020 | 11:02 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

“Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput shouldn’t preclude justice for Rhea Chakraborty” – Shatrughan Sinha

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Expressing his faith in the Indian judiciary after Rhea Chakraborty’s bail, the outspoken Shatrughan Sinha says, “We all want a proper truthful closure to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This does not mean Rhea Chakraborty should not get justice. Whether she is guilty or not is up to the courts to decide. She must not be judged by the media.”

"Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput shouldn't preclude justice for Rhea Chakraborty" - Shatrughan Sinha

In any case Shatruji, who is not a keen student of sensationalism, says enough brouhaha has been made over the issue. “The nation is the midst of the worst possible health and financial crisis. Are we not supposed to address these issues? Why are serious issues being ignored?”

Also Read: After Rhea Chakraborty gets bail, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta talks about patience and faith

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Payal Ghosh won’t apologise to Richa Chadha…

Sana Khan quits showbiz lifestyle; says she…

Richa Chadha shares copy of Court order…

“She is ready to tender an apology and…

Richa Chadha files a defamation case against…

Ek Villain 2 director Mohit Suri says Arjun…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification