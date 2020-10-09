A whole lot of curious Bigg Boss fans are asking the same question: how much did Sidharth Shukla get for his proposed 2-week stay in the Bigg Boss house? A lot more than the other BB winners who have joined him this season, we can tell you that with surety. A very reliable insider informs that Shukla was paid close to Rs. 12 crores for his 2-week stay.

Says the source, “There’s a whole lot of difference between what Sidharth Shukla was when he came as a contestant in the last season of Bigg Boss and what he has come to signify this season. Over the months Shukla has become a major star via the social media.”

Apparently, Shukla initially said no to the offer of a special appearance during this season’s BB. The zeroes on the cheque convinced him otherwise.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla says his bond with Shehnaaz Gill was the best as he recalls the memories with Hina Khan on Bigg Boss 14

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.