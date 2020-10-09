Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla’s mind-numbing Rs. 12 cr fee for his 2-week stay

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

A whole lot of curious Bigg Boss fans are asking the same question: how much did Sidharth Shukla get for his proposed 2-week stay in the Bigg Boss house? A lot more than the other BB winners who have joined him this season, we can tell you that with surety. A very reliable insider informs that Shukla was paid close to Rs. 12 crores for his 2-week stay.

Bigg Boss 14

Says the source, “There’s a whole lot of difference between what Sidharth Shukla was when he came as a contestant in the last season of Bigg Boss and what he has come to signify this season. Over the months Shukla has become a major star via the social media.”

Apparently, Shukla initially said no to the offer of a special appearance during this season’s BB. The zeroes on the cheque convinced him otherwise.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla says his bond with Shehnaaz Gill was the best as he recalls the memories with Hina Khan on Bigg Boss 14

