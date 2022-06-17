With many star kids entering B-town, there have been rumours about Aamir Khan’s kids making their Bollywood debut too. While Ira Khan has maintained that she is more interested in staying behind the camera than facing it, reports about the alleged debut of Junaid Khan have been doing the rounds. While names of many films were being tossed around, the recent one on that front was that the star kid will debut in his father Aamir Khan’s production, Pritam Pyare. However, a report from Peeping Moon has revealed that it is not true.

If these reports are to be believed, Junaid Khan will not be acting in the film but he is definitely a part of the film as his involvement is expected to be on the creative side. A source was reportedly quoted saying, “Pritam Pyare is a quirky small-town story about two brothers, Pritam and Pyare. Junaid is not a part of the cast, as rumoured in the media. It’s a small film with a big heart and an influential cameo by Aamir. He shot for his special appearance during the film’s Rajasthan schedule last month. The film is currently being shot in a Mumbai studio and will be wrapped up by this month-end.”

Speaking of Pritam Pyare, the film is expected to feature Sanjay Mishra and Neeraj Sood in lead roles. It marks the directorial debut of Sunil Pandey, who has been a part of Aamir Khan’s team for over a decade and has even played assistant to him for several films starting from Taare Zameen Par.

On the other hand, if these reports are anything to go by, the debut of Junaid Khan is yet to be revealed and it is to be seen if he will be making an acting debut with his father’s film or any other production house.

