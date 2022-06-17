The ensemble star cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo is already receiving immense love from the audience. While Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are playing the role of the lead pair for the first time, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor too are seen as husband and wife in this family entertainer. With only a week away from its release, the cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. And it seems that the team has planned a unique strategy.

Jugjugg Jeeyo: Two generations to promote the film in two different cities

It seems that the team of Jugjugg Jeeyo is planning a generation-wise promotion. The entire cast would be promoting the film in two different cities at the same time. A source close to the film said, “To make the most of the ensemble cast, this weekend - the cast will be promoting the film in different cities at the same time. While Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will be in Pune, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will be flying to Jaipur to talk about their film.”

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jugjugg Jeeyo is a family entertainer that also stars Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, and Tisca Chopra among others. The film will feature Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani as a married couple along with Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, where both the couples are on the verge of divorce as they prepare for the wedding of the daughter of the family. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on June 24.

