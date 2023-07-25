Juhi Parmar, the Indian TV actress, has slammed Barbie makers for inappropriate language and sexual connotations used in the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film was released on July 21 and has been rated PG-13. However, Parmar did the mistake of taking her 10-year-old daughter to watch the film. In a lengthy note on Instagram, she shared her woes as a concerned parent.

Juhi Parmar says she and her 10-year-old daughter left Barbie show after 15 minutes, calls out ‘inappropriate language, sexual connotations’ in a lengthy note

Juhi Parmar took to Instagram on Monday and posted a four-page note. She wrote in the caption, “A lot of my own audience is not going to be happy with what I share today, some of you may send me a lot of angst but I share this note as a concerned parent to Barbie! And for the other parents out there, don’t make the mistake I did and please do check before you take your child for the film, that choice is yours! #responsibleparentingwithjuhi #parenting #responsibleparenting #parent.”

She started her note by saying, “Dear Barbie, I start with owning up to my mistake, I took my 10-year-old daughter Samairra to watch your film without researching the fact that it was a “PG-13” movie. 10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations and I was anxiously running out of the theatre wondering what had I just exposed my child to. She had been waiting to watch your film and here I was just shocked, disappointed and heartbroken with what I had just exposed her to. I was the first one to walk out of the movie within 10/15 minutes and by the time I reach out, I saw other parents following with their little ones crying.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

On one of the pages, she wrote, “WHY DID YOU BREAK THE PERFECT ILLUSION OF BARBIE? Why make Barbie inappropriate for kids and a pg-13 movie rather than one that everyone could enjoy with family. I wish I could erase the memory of this film and continue believing in a picture-perfect Barbie for my child who has a collection of yours and loves you so much.”

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie had an excellent Opening Weekend of Rs. 21 crores (gross) on 868 screens, which is the widest release for an English version-only film. It is Warner Bros’ Biggest Opening Weekend for 2023 after The Flash and the third biggest opening weekend for a female-directed Hollywood after Frozen II.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.