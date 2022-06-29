A representative for Johnny Depp has denied rumors claiming the actor could be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a $300 million USD deal.

According to People, A spokesperson for Depp said that a report claiming the actor is returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a payday of over $300 million is "false."

The saga's producer Jerry Bruckheimer told The Times in an interview published last month (while Depp was in court for his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard) that his team was working on "two Pirates scripts — one with [Margot Robbie], one without."

As for Depp potentially being involved, Bruckheimer said, "Not at this point" but "the future is yet to be decided." Depp last played Jack Sparrow in 2017 for Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, and has become the face of the blockbuster franchise. However, there are two more Pirates movies in the works and the 59-year-old actor is attached to neither of them.

Johnny Depp earned an Oscar nomination for playing Jack Sparrow in the original 2003 film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The hit sequels came out in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2017. Another source who has worked on previous Pirates films told the outlet it is "not very likely" Depp will "come back as a star, but they'd probably make Pirates 6 with Margot Robbie or someone similar."

The insider, who estimates the sequel wouldn't "likely" be released until 2025 due to production timelines, said, "I would think they make Robbie his daughter and likely have a cameo with him as a test."

