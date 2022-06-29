Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon, Avantika, Alana Boden and Adain Bradley are all set to join Horrorscope, an adaptation of the 1991 novel of the same name penned by Nicholas Adams. The film will also star Humberly González and Wolfgang Novogratz.

According to Collider, Horrorscope, will tell the story of a reading gone wrong. Hoping to learn more about themselves and what their futures may hold, a group of college friends head out to get their horoscopes professionally read. But soon, things turn deadly as members of the group begin to die in ways that are eerily related to their cosmic writings.

The feature will see the remaining pals race to understand if their fates can be undone or if the future is set in stone. The original book had its protagonists being chased down by a sadistic serial killer, but whether the film follows that plot is still unclear. Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen co-wrote the script and will make their directorial debut with the feature.

On the work front, Jacob Batalon is best known for playing Peter Parker’s best friend Ned in the Spider-Man franchise. He is set to produce and star as the titular character Reginald Baskin in Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire. He is also set to star in Netflix’s heist thriller Lift opposite Kevin Hart.

Avantika most recently starred opposite Rebel Wilson in Senior Year, which became the No. 1 movie globally on Netflix for two weeks after its release in May. Last year, she starred as Rhea Kumar in the Disney Channel movie Spin, its first original to star an Indian-American lead.

Meanwhile, Alana Boden will star in Flowers in the Attic: The Origins which is set to premiere July 9, as well as Screen Gems’ The Invitation, which will be theatrically released in August. Adian Bradley most recently wrapped a role in the hit series Industry for HBO Max.

