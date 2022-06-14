Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. congratulated his old friend Johnny Depp via FaceTime on his victory in the defamation case against his wife Amber Heard.

According to the New York Post, Depp’s close friend Josh Richman revealed the FaceTime conversation with a group of Depp supporters during a charity live stream event for Children’s Hospital Los Angles. “John, thank God it’s over,” Downey Jr. told his longtime friend Depp over FaceTime.

Josh also revealed that Johnny Depp was “stoic” in a hotel room in the UK while his friends and staff cried and screamed around him when the verdict of the Amber Heard case was out. For the unversed, in 2019, Depp filed a $50-million defamation lawsuit against Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post where she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” but did not mention Depp by name.

In 2021, Amber Heard filed a $100-million countersuit regarding public statements made by Johnny Depp’s former attorney who dismissed her allegations of domestic violence as a “hoax.” After weeks of trial, the final verdict was announced in favor of Depp and he was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages along with $5 million in punitive damages, substantially less than the $50 million he asked for in his lawsuit. Heard won one of her counterclaims against Depp and the jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

