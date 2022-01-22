Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has been roped in to portray a controversial French King Louis XV in a currently-untitled historical drama film from acclaimed French director Maiwenn.

According to Deadline, actress-turned-director Miawenn, who is helming the project, will also play a mistress of the King, Jeanne du Barry, who was beheaded during the French Revolution. Further plot details are being kept under wraps.

French magazine Closer, which broke the news, reports that filming will take place from July 8 in Paris, including some scenes shot at the famous palace of Versailles.

The period drama will be produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat’s Paris-based Why Not Productions, as per Variety. Slated to start production this summer, the film will be shot over three months at Versailles and other iconic Parisian landmarks.

Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved” and ruled as King of France for 59 years, the longest in the history of France after that of Louis XIV. Despite the nickname, Louis XV died as an unpopular king after being accused of corruption and debauchery.

This will be the first film for the 58-year-old actor since the accusations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard with Johnny Depp denying all allegations. The public legal battle, which is set to continue in the U.S., has made Depp persona non grata in certain industry circles, including Warner Bros dropped him from its Fantastic Beasts franchise. Johnny Depp’s last film was Andrew Levitas’s 2020 film Minamata which he also co-produced.

However, the three-time Oscar nominee hasn’t faced much of a backlash in Europe. Last year, both the Karlovy Vary and San Sebastian film festivals honored him with lifetime achievement awards.

The period film will be Maiwenn’s first-ever period drama whose films are all contemporary and often personal. Her last film DNA, a thought-provoking ensemble family drama, was part of Cannes 2020’s Official Selection and her previous film Mon Roi earned its star Emmanuelle Bercot a best actress award at Cannes in 2015; while her 2011 drama Polisse won the Cannes jury prize.

Also Read: Johnny Depp says he feels boycotted by Hollywood, calls it ‘absurdity of media mathematics’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.