Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has addressed his fall within the film industry amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. He said that he feels like he is being boycotted by Hollywood, calling it an 'absurdity of media mathematics."

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, where Depp was discussing his upcoming film, Minamata which is yet to be released in United States, he discussed the experience he had during his fallout from the Hollywood. The 58-year-old actor stars in the movie as W Eugene Smith, an American photojournalist who helped expose the devastating impact of mercury poisoning on coastal communities in Japan in the 1970s.

Depp was involved in a libel case against British Tabloid the Sun, not very long ago, because he was referred as "wife-beater" in an article, due to which MGM reportedly shelved the release of Depp's upcoming Andrew Levitas directed project. He was forced to give up Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts franchise, last year after losing the case.

Depp said he “looked those people in the eyeballs and promised we would not be exploitative. That the film would be respectful. I believe that we’ve kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should also maintain theirs. Some films touch people and this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything … for Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?”

He added that he is “moving towards where I need to go to make all that … to bring things to light.”

The libel case was one of the problem of the series that the actor was facing. Even after all the chaos, Johnny Depp's supporters are standing strong with him. The San Sebastian Film Festival announced this week it would honor Depp with its Donostia Award, a lifetime achievement honor that recognizes “outstanding contributions to the film world.” whereas Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic also said it would celebrate the Pirates of the Caribbean star and “recognize and pay tribute to the acclaimed actor’s extensive career and lasting legacy on the film industry globally.”

