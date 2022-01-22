Hollywood singer-actor Meat Loaf (Michael Lee Aday) has reportedly died at the age of 74. The rock star sold over 100 million records worldwide and appeared in 50-plus movies and television series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Grammy-winner died Thursday night with his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda by his side in his final hours, as confirmed by his agent Michael Greene. There was no mention of the cause of death.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” Meat Loaf’s family said in a statement to THR. “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf became a rock icon in the late 1970s. The legendary singer rose to global fame with his debut solo best-selling album, 1977’s Bat Out of Hell, that went on to sell worth of 14 million copies in the U.S. alone and became one of the biggest-selling albums of all time. It remains among the 20 best-sellers of all time there.

Many who worked alongside him as both singer and actor took to Twitter to honor and pay tribute to the rock legend. Global superstar Cher remembering the time with Meat Loaf said she “had so much fun" with him during the time of the release of their hit single Dead Ringer for Love.

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

???? — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

Boy George, another mega music star also wrote remembering him: “RIP Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends.”

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022

The star sold 100 million albums worldwide in his career spanning 6 decades and also appeared in movies like Fight Club, stage musical the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World. His last album Braver Than We Are was released in 2016.

